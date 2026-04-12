Joshua Turns Down Fury’s Request To Fight Him

Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has rejected the opportunity to fight Tyson Fury.



The British boxer, who was in the stand to watch Fury demolished Arslanbek Makhmudov in a one-sided contest, stated this in an interview with Netflix.



Recall that Fury had initially called out Joshua after an emphatic comeback win against Makhmudov at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.



Reacting to it, Joshua stated that he’s more focused on repairing his life after the December car crash that killed his friends Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele.

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‘I’m going to be completely honest. There’s a negotiation to go through,’ Joshua eventually said in a Netflix interview. ‘I’ve sat at this table many times. I’m not here to chase clout. Contracts will be sent over and I’ll more than likely be in the ring with him next.

‘He’s the one that retired. I’ve been in the game for 13 years, I’ve never retired. I make the big fights, that’s what I said to him. He works for me.



‘I know what my job is, there’s just real things going on in my life. I run the game, I’m a serious fighter and I’m very strong as well. When I hit Fury I’m gonna hurt him bad.



‘I have to take a minute and do what’s best for me. I’m sorting some things out for my brothers and their families.



‘I’ve been here a million times with him before. If I’m honest with you right now, until we’re in the ring there is no fight with him. I’ve been here three or four times before with Deontay Wilder and Fury.’



