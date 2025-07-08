NPFL: Oloruntoba Joins Rangers On Two-Year Contract

Rangers have announced the signing of Segun Oloruntoba from Lobi Stars, reports Completesports.com.

Oloruntoba signed a two-year contract with the eighth-time Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, champions.

Rangers have been bolstering their squad ahead of the 2025/26 season.

The winger expressed his excitement after making the move.

“This is a dream come true for me in my career. Rangers is a big club,and I promise to be at my best to ensure we get our targets for the season,” he told the club’s media.

Defender Evans Ogbonda has also committed to a two-year contract at the club.

“I’m remaining here to help push for the realization of our collective target in the coming season. Rangers shall return to its rightful position by end of next season,” he declared.

The Enugu club finished in 10th position in the NPFL last season.

