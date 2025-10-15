NPFL: Tata Takes Over From Bosso At Barau FC

Barau FC have announced the appointment of Rabi’u Tata as their new interim technical adviser, reports Completesports.com.

The Maliya Boys took the decision following departure of erstwhile handler of the team, Ladan Bosso.

Bosso stepped down from the position due to family reasons, according to the club.

The experienced tactician took charge of Barau FC at the start of the season.

The Kano-based club have endured a torrid start to their maiden campaign in the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL.

Barau FC have recorded one win, two defeats and four defeats from their opening seven matches.

They currently occupy bottom spot on the NPFL table with five points.

Tata will take charge of the team in Sunday’s derby with Kano Pillars.

By Adeboye Amosu




