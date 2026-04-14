EXCLUSIVE – AFCON 2025 RECAP: Super Eagles By Numbers Record-Breaking Group Stage Performance

Nigeria’s Super Eagles delivered one of their strongest group-stage campaigns in AFCON history, going unbeaten and topping Group C with maximum points. This performance was not based on luck—underlying data shows a team built on structure, consistency, and tactical balance.

From chance creation, shot quality, and set-piece efficiency to possession control and defensive metrics, this in-depth breakdown reveals how Nigeria dominated Tanzania, Tunisia, and Uganda in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Related: AFCON 2025 RECAP: Top 10 Standout Stars Who Dominated The Tournament

We analyze match-by-match performance, historical group-stage patterns, attacking trends, key players such as Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, and what the data reveals about Nigeria’s strengths heading into the knockout phase. With Mozambique up next, numbers show the Super Eagles are statistically prepared for tougher tests.

If you enjoy data-driven football analysis, hit the like button and subscribe for more exclusive AFCON updates, Super Eagles insights, and worldwide soccer content.

Hit the LIKE button and SUBSCRIBE for more football stories, player analysis, and African football updates.

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