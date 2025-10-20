Close Menu
    Nigeria National Teams

    2025 U-17 WWC: Canada Coach Herst Thumbs Up Win Over Flamingos

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Canada U-17 women’s head coach Jen Herst has reacted to her team’s comfortable victory over the Flamingos, reports Completesports.com.

    Herst’s side thrashed the West Africans 4-1 in their Group D clash at the ongoing 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup on Sunday night.

    The two teams scored a goal each in a thrilling first half.

    Canada however hit target thrice in the second period to record a convincing win.

    Herst Happy With Winning Start

    Herst admitted that her half-time tweaks contributed to their victory.

    “We knew Nigeria were going to be a physical team, that they were going to be strong in the transition. We were prepared to weather that storm in the first half,” she was quoted by FIFA.com.

    ” We made a couple of tweaks at half-time in terms of us being higher, being more aggressive, and looking to get pressure on them higher up the pitch with our wingers, with our full-backs. I think that really turned the tide and put it into our favour.”

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

