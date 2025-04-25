Close Menu
    Nigeria National Teams

    2025 U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles Ready For Battle — Midfield Star Awodi

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Flying Eagles midfielder Kingsley Awodi is optimistic the team will have a good outing at the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

    Aliyu Zubairu’s side will be targeting a record extending eighth title in Egypt.

    Awodi, who is delighted to make the squad for the competition believed the Flying Eagles have the quality to win the trophy.

    “It is certainly a thing of joy to represent your country in this kind of prestigious competition,” the Kings FC player said from the team’s base in Cairo.

    ” I can’t express how excited I am and also confident our team will do well in the tournament. ”

    The Flying Eagles will kick off their campaign against Tunisia on 1st May at the June 30 Stadium in Cairo.


    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

