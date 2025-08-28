2026 WAFCONQ: NFF Confirms Date For Super Falcons vs Benin Republic

The Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, has confirmed dates for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between the Super Falcons and She-Cheetahs of Benin Republic.

Benin Republic will host the first leg against Justine Madugu’s Super Falcons, before Nigeria play host to the return leg.

Both matches have to be concluded within the window of 20th – 28th October.

To reach the final round of the qualification series, Benin Republic defeated Sierra Leone’s senior women’s team 5-2 on aggregate, winning 2-1 in Togo and 3-1 in Monrovia.

The Super Falcons won a record-extending 10th title at the last edition of the competition.

The winners of 11 final qualifying fixtures will join hosts Morocco in the final competition that has been scheduled for March 2026.

All four semi-finalists at the competition will pick tickets to the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in Brazil.

Two additional slots are available for Africa through a play-off tournament, as was the case before the 2023 finals in Australia and New Zealand.

By Adeboye Amosu



