    Nigeria National Teams

    2026 WCQ: Osimhen Faked His Injury Vs Rwanda –Gyan

    Oismhen in action against Rwanda

    Former Ghanaian striker Asamoah Gyan believes Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen faked his injury against Rwanda in a 2026 World Cup qualifier to protect himself for Galatasaray’s Champions League campaign.

    Recall that the Nigerian international limped off midway through the first half of the Super Eagles’ 1-0 win at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo after a clash with Niyomugabo.

    The injury forced Osimhen to miss Nigeria’s 1-1 draw against South Africa in Bloemfontein on Tuesday.

    However, in an interview with habersarikirmizi, Gyan stated that the former Napoli star was never injured against Rwanda.

    “I know these tricks. Someone said to Osimhen, ‘Look, we spent a lot of money on you.

    “The Champions League is coming up. We don’t like you going to Africa, but go there and play a bit, then get injured and lie on the ground and act like it’s serious.

    “The next day you’ll be in Türkiye.”


