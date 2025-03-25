2026 WCQ: Osimhen’s Goal Not Enough As Zimbabwe Hold Super Eagles In Uyo

The Super Eagles of Nigeria were held to a 1-1 draw by Zimbabwe in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matchday six encounter in Uyo on Tuesday.
The result put a dent on Nigeria’s chances of securing a place at the global soccer fiesta.
Éric Chelle’s side moved to third position in Group C with seven points from six games.
The hosts dominated the opening exchanges pinning Zimbabwe into their own half.
Washington Arubi produced a fine save to deny Moses Simon in the fourth minute.
Nigeria continued with the pressure with Arubi making two quick saves to deny Osimhen.
Veteran midfielder Knowledge Musona had Zimbabwe’s first chance game in the 15th minute.
Musona failed to direct his shot on target after he was set up by Khama Biliat.
Stanley Nwabali produced a superb save to deny Walter Musona five minutes later.
The Super Eagles regained control of the game afterwards with Chukwueze shooting wide from inside the box.
Eric Chelle’s were in ascendancy early in the second half but the visitors stood firm at the back.
Genk forward Tolu Arokodare replaced Chukwueze one minute before the hour mark.
Nigeria took the lead through Osimhen in the 74th minute.
Osimhen nodded home Simon’s superb cross.
Substitute Tawanda Chirewa salvaged a point for Zimbabwe deep into stoppage time.
The Super Eagles will host Rwanda when the qualifiers resume in September.
By James Agberebi in Uyo
Una well-done may God bless all of una wella. Congratulations!!!
Please replace those careless players and build new team around osimhen…
It is true: SA are already group winners because their remaining games are all home games.
However, we still have a chance to finish second if we WIN the remaining 4 games.
That will take us to 19 points and I don’t think any other second place team in any group can match that.
Then we qualify for the playoffs.
The big question is:
Can these Eagles be really trusted to go all out in the remaining games in June and October?
Another is:
Would Osimhen be available, that is, injury free? Without him, the team is dead water.
I forgot to add:
Will Chelle have the balls to incorporate new defenders into the team in these dicey times?
He appeared to know his defenders were approaching sleeping time that’s why he wanted another striker to kill off the match!
Not over. World cup participation is the same whether as group winners or via playoffs
Let me just add:
I underestimated the playoffs spots where the BEST 4 second place teams fight for WINNER at the end to give Africa a chance of a 10th team AFTER ANOTHER INTERCONTINENTAL PLAYOFF.
As it stands, current best 4 second place positions (or let me say 6):
Gabon – 15
Namibia – 12
Mozambique – 12
Burkina Faso – 11
Madagascar – 10
DR Congo – 10
It seems we might be out UNLESS the teams above drop points. Depending on results elsewhere. Chai
World cup is not Nations cup. Chelle does not hv the experience and Midas touch to take Nigeria beyond this level. Its unfortunate those in charge of running forball in the county are Using the National as a training ground for coaches and their personal business
Must Nigeria play in world cup? If a nation doesn’t have good players must they go to world cup.
All those over hype players and team with no credible midfield. Is it not hight time to stop inviting those iwobi, chulwueze and the rest.
This is what happens when incompetency reigns. It took an admin 6months plus to find a coach and when they got one his 1st game is a qualifier and then u select players for him. You don’t invite the in form.players and then u don’t even address the main problem in the team : Attacking midfielder ( u invite a player who has not played in weeks ) when you could have just invited Chrisantus uche. Dead squad, dead admin, dead tech dept. Bunch of waste men