2026 WCQ: Osimhen’s Goal Not Enough As Zimbabwe Hold Super Eagles In Uyo

The Super Eagles of Nigeria were held to a 1-1 draw by Zimbabwe in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matchday six encounter in Uyo on Tuesday.

The result put a dent on Nigeria’s chances of securing a place at the global soccer fiesta.





Éric Chelle’s side moved to third position in Group C with seven points from six games.

The hosts dominated the opening exchanges pinning Zimbabwe into their own half.

Washington Arubi produced a fine save to deny Moses Simon in the fourth minute.

Nigeria continued with the pressure with Arubi making two quick saves to deny Osimhen.

Veteran midfielder Knowledge Musona had Zimbabwe’s first chance game in the 15th minute.

Musona failed to direct his shot on target after he was set up by Khama Biliat.

Stanley Nwabali produced a superb save to deny Walter Musona five minutes later.

The Super Eagles regained control of the game afterwards with Chukwueze shooting wide from inside the box.

Eric Chelle’s were in ascendancy early in the second half but the visitors stood firm at the back.

Genk forward Tolu Arokodare replaced Chukwueze one minute before the hour mark.

Nigeria took the lead through Osimhen in the 74th minute.

Osimhen nodded home Simon’s superb cross.

Substitute Tawanda Chirewa salvaged a point for Zimbabwe deep into stoppage time.

The Super Eagles will host Rwanda when the qualifiers resume in September.

By James Agberebi in Uyo



