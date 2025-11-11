2026 WCQ Playoffs: Gabon Ready For Super Eagles Test — Coach Mouyouma

Panthers of Gabon head coach Thierry Mouyouma has said his team is battle ready for the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs with the Super Eagles of Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

The West Africans are looking to qualify for the global soccer fiesta for the first time.

The Panthers have impressed so far in the qualifiers, losing once in 10 games.

Mouyouma On Super Eagles Clash

Mouyouma declared that they will keep pushing to achieve their objective.

“In a few days, my team and I will face a major African footballing nation: Nigeria,”he wrote on his X account.

“This playoff match represents a turning point for us, as it could pave our way to the World Cup.

“As I said recently. We have a dream: to go to the World Cup. And that dream still exists.”

We will do everything in our power to achieve it.

“Because the most important thing is not just to dream big, but to give ourselves the ability to make it happen.

“So let’s stay focused for this Thursday, November 13, during the Gabon vs. Nigeria match.

“And if we win, we will face the winners of the DRC-Cameroon match.

To you, dear Gabonese people,

your support is our fuel.

Let’s keep believing.”

Gabon will face the Super Eagles in the semi-final of the playoffs

By Adeboye Amosu



