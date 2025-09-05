2026 WCQ: Rwanda Captain Bizimana Shrugs Off Super Eagles Threat

Amavubi of Rwanda captain Djhad Bizimana has declared his team’s readiness for the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Super Eagles of Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

Adel Amrouche’s side will be up against the Super Eagles at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Saturday.

No Fear For Super Eagles

Despite Nigeria’s star-studded squad, Bizimana maintains that Rwanda is not intimidated, focusing instead on their own game.

“We are fully focused on the game. It’s an important game for us, and we will fight hard on the pitch,” Bizimana told a press conference on Friday.

“We know Nigeria have good players, but we are also a good side. Everything will be decided on the pitch.

“I know it will be difficult with Nigeria having their fans here but we have face this this type of scenario before.”

Bizimana Refuses Undergo Tag

The Super Eagles defeated Amavubi 2-0 on matchday five at the Amahoro Stadium, Kigali with Victor Osimhen scoring both goals.

Eric Chelle’s side head into the game as the overwhelming favourites.

“We are not an underdog, Nigeria is definitely a giant in African football, but is will be be ideal to call us an undergo, ” added Bizimana.

“The last time we came here, we beat Nigeria, and if you look at our position in the group, you will know we are up to the task.

“We are in a good position in the group, and play good football too. We are in a good position to win.”

Inspiration From Last Visit

Bizimana also believed the result of their last game against Nigeria in Uyo won’t have any impact tomorrow.

” No two matches are the same. We had a good result the last time here but I don’t think that will count,” he declared.

“Having said that, I will say once again, we are here to win. That’s our main objective tomorrow.”

