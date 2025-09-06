2026 WCQ: South Africa Game Will Be Make Or Mar Clash For Eagles --Lawal

Ahead of next Tuesday’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers against South Africa in Bloemfontein, former Nigerian international Dimeji Lawal believes the game against the Bafana Bafana will be a make-or-break clash for the Super Eagles.

He made this known after Nigeria pipped Rwanda 1-0 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo on Saturday, to revive their hopes of qualifying for the World Cup.

Tolu Arokodare proved to be the match-winner for the Super Eagles, volleying in from two yards out six minutes into the second half.

The win moved them up to third in the standings, six points behind leaders South Africa with three matches remaining. Nigeria visit the South Africans on Tuesday in what could be the key fixture of the Group C campaign.

Read Also:Arokodare’s Goal Earns Super Eagles Victory Vs Rwanda, Revives 2026 World Cup Hopes

Reacting after the game, Lawal told Completesports.com that the team have done the first job of beating Rwanda and will have to focus on overcoming South Africa to brighten their chances of qualifying for the World Cup.

“Regardless of how the players played today against Rwanda, the most important thing is for the Super Eagles to pick up the maximum points.

“Having achieved this, the team must now focus on the big clash against South Africa because that may decide who qualifies for the World Cup.

“At the moment, I want to appreciate the players for getting the victory and believe they will get the job done in South Africa.”



