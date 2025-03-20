2026 WCQ: Super Eagles Don’t Scare Us — Rwanda Captain Bizimana

Rwanda captain Djihad Bizimana says they are in buoyant mood ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying tie against Nigeria.

Adel Amrouche’s side are unbeaten in the qualifiers with seven points from four games.





The Super Eagles have some of the finest players in Africa in their ranks and will head into the game as the favourites.

Bizimana however said the Amavubi are unfazed with the quality of their opponent.

“There’s no worry, there’s nothing to worry about. We already met them twice, and I think most of them are here, so there is nothing to worry about,” the midfielder told a press conference on Thursday.

“We respect them as a big team with big names, but as players, we are really focused on what we are doing in training.”

The Al Ahli of Libya star also declared that they will give their all on the pitch.

“We will go and try to give 100%, even 150%, because we know they are a good team and they really want to win this game to come back to the top,” he added.

By Adeboye Amosu



