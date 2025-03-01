2026 WCQ: Super Eagles Group Opponent Zimbabwe Suffer Injury Blow

Zimbabwe midfielder Marvelous Nakamba has been ruled out of the Warriors 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria.

Nakamba sustained an injury in Sky Bet Championship club Luton Town’s 2-0 defeat to Watford last weekend.





The 31-year-old was hauled off at half time.

The former Aston Villa player will be sidelined for around six weeks.

The Super Eagles will host the Warriors in a matchday six encounter at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Tuesday, March 25.

Both teams battled to a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture.

Zimbabwe are bottom of Group C with two points from four matches.

By Adeboye Amosu



