Close Menu
    Nigeria National Teams

    2026 WCQ: Super Eagles Group Opponent Zimbabwe Suffer Injury Blow

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Zimbabwe midfielder Marvelous Nakamba has been ruled out of the Warriors 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria.

    Nakamba sustained an injury in Sky Bet Championship club Luton Town’s 2-0 defeat to Watford last weekend.


    The 31-year-old was hauled off at half time.

    Read Also:Bayern Munich Must Sign Wirtz Ahead Of Real Madrid, Liverpool –Rummenigge

    The former Aston Villa player will be sidelined for around six weeks.

    The Super Eagles will host the Warriors in a matchday six encounter at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Tuesday, March 25.

    Both teams battled to a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture.

    Zimbabwe are bottom of Group C with two points from four matches.

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.