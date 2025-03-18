2026 WCQ: Super Eagles Hold First Training Under Chelle

The Super Eagles had their first training under head coach Eric Chelle in Kigali on Tuesday, reports Completesports.com.

All the invited players took part in the session, except Alhassan Yusuf, who is yet to arrive the team’s Radisson Blu Hotel base.





The training was not opened to the media and members of the public.

The players spent time in the gym on the first day of camping on Monday.

The Super Eagles are expected to have two more training sessions before the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Amavubi of Rwanda.

The three-time African champions will face Adel Amrouche’s side at the Amahoro Stadium, Kigali on Friday.

By Adeboye Amosu



