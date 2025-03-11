2026 WCQ: The Group Is Not Decided Yet — Zimbabwe Coach Speaks Ahead Super Eagles Clash

Warriors of Zimbabwe head coach Michael Nees has said nothing has been decided in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying group.

The Warriors are bottom in Group C in the qualifiers, recording just two points after four games.





Now they need to turn things around when they host Benin at Moses Mabhida in Durban on March 20 before travelling to Nigeria, where they will face the Super Eagles in Uyo five days later.

“It’s a very tight group; there are still six games to go and 18 points to play for,” Nees was quoted on herald.co.zw.

“The group is not decided yet for any team; that’s it, the team in first place can easily go down.

“We have got to rise up. The group is not decided yet, and that’s for sure. And even if the group was decided, every team has the responsibility to compete until the final game with the best and maximum effort because you need to ensure fair competition.

“And now is the main project. It’s the World Cup qualification, but the second project is like preparation already on for the AFCON.

“We have to restart that World Cup qualification in a positive way. We want to do that, to get the positive mood going, and to do everything in our power to turn the table a little bit around, turn the page, and move up.

“And that’s our approach, and now we have to look at what is the next task at hand.”

“The next task at hand is a difficult game against Benin. Benin beat Nigeria. Benin played a draw against Nigeria. Benin qualified for the AFCON.

“Also, they have a very experienced coach, Gernot Rohr, who I have known for 30 years, and he comes from my country.

“We are close friends, you could say. But friendship will not play a role in this 90-plus minutes,” added Nees.

Meanwhile, Nees will name his squad on Wednesday, 12 March for the two qualifiers.



