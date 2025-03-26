2026 WCQ: We’re Very Close To Qualifying For World Cup –South Africa Coach, Broos

Bafana Bafana of South Africa head coach Hugo Broos has said as long as his players keep doing the right things they are very close to qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Bafana took a huge step towards qualifying for next year’s tournament after securing a 2-0 win against Benin Republic in Abidjan on Tuesday.





Broos’ men are the only side that recorded a win in Group C, matchday 6 fixtures as Nigeria’s Super Eagles drew 1-1 with Zimbabwe in Uyo while Rwanda and Lesotho also played 1-1.

The win means Bafana remain top in Group C in the qualifiers with 13 points after six games.

Benin Republic (eight points), Rwanda (eight points) are second and third respectively and the Super Eagles are still in fourth on seven points.

In fifth place is Lesotho on six points and Zimababwe remain bottom with four points.

It was a crucial victory, especially after earlier reports on Tuesday suggested that Bafana could be docked three points for fielding Teboho Mokoena in their 2-0 win over Lesotho on Friday.

Mokoena should not have played that match, as he had already accumulated two yellow cards, which, according to FIFA regulations, warranted a one-match suspension.

Reacting to his side’s win against Benin, Broos believes they are on the right track to making a returning to the World Cup for the first time since hosting the tournament in 2010.

“The only thing we have to do now is keep working hard and not assume that everything is already done,” Broos said.

“We are in a good position, and I believe that with the squad we have, as long as we don’t make foolish mistakes, we are very close to qualifying for the World Cup.”



