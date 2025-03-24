2026 WCQ: Zimbabwe Will Only Brag But Will Fall To Eagles In Uyo –Lawal

Former Nigerian international Dimeji Lawal has disclosed that Zimbabwe’s bragging attitude will be put to rest by the Super Eagles in Tuesday’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers..



Both teams are in dire need of three points to boost their chances of securing a ticket to the global tournament.



Nigeria heads into the fixture on the back of a strong 2-0 away victory against Rwanda, with Victor Osimhen delivering a stellar performance, netting both goals.



Speaking with Completesports.com, Lawal stated that the Eagles are ready to do the talking on the field of play at the Godswilll Akpabio Stadium, Uyo.

“We are not new to all these noise-making some teams each time they are playing Nigeria. Zimbabwe is not an exemption as they have been bragging about upsetting the Super Eagles in Uyo.



” The Super Eagles will do the playing on the field of play because they are not ready to brag just like their opponent.



“What I am confident about is that the Super Eagles will beat Zimbabwe and qualify for the 2026 World Cup.”







