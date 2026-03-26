2026 World Cup: Fans from Senegal, Algeria, Tunisia, Cape Verde Face $15k Visa Bond To Enter US

Fans from several countries heading to the 2026 FIFA World Cup could be forced to pay up to $15,000 just to enter the United States, in a move that is already raising major concerns, Tribuna reports.

Supporters from nations including Senegal, Algeria, Ivory Coast, Cape Verde and Tunisia are affected by a new visa bond policy introduced earlier this year.

Under the rule, travelers applying for standard tourist or business visas must deposit between $5,000 and $15,000, refundable only if they leave the country within visa terms.

The situation has become even more complex, with no clear exemption currently in place for players.

According to Athletic, FIFA is working behind the scenes to secure waivers for official delegations, including players, coaches and staff. However, there is no guarantee this will be approved.

U.S. authorities have confirmed that all visa applications will be assessed individually, and there is “no procedure” to automatically waive the bond requirement.

That means even footballers from affected nations could theoretically be required to pay the same fees. While negotiations continue, it appears highly unlikely that fans will receive any exemption.

The policy also applies per person, meaning families travelling together would each need to pay separate bonds, further increasing the cost.



