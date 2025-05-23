Supercomputer Predicts Premier League’s Final Top Five

The race to qualify for the Champions League is going down to the wire on the final day, with Manchester City, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United all in the picture.

Liverpool and Arsenal are both assured of a spot in the Champions League next season, but after the top two, it’s all up for grabs for the remaining three places.

Manchester City are third on 68 points, while Newcastle, Chelsea and Aston Villa are all on 66, with Nottingham Forest one point behind in seventh place.

Opta’s supercomputer has now predicted which of the five Champions League-chasing clubs will finish in the top five alongside Liverpool and Arsenal.

Opta’s supercomputer has simulated the 10 fixtures relevant to the top five 10,000 times and produced a probability for each club relating to each position they could still finish in this term.

City have been given a 96.8 percent chance of finishing either third, fourth or fifth in the Premier League table.

Meanwhile, Newcastle’s predicted likelihood of securing a top-five spot come 6pm on Sunday stands at 82.1 percent.

Chelsea have been given a 57.9 percent chance of qualifying for the Champions League, while Aston Villa have been handed a 43.1 percent chance.

Finally, Forest’s predicted likelihood of returning to Europe’s top club competition stands at 19.8 percent.

Therefore, the Opta supercomputer predicts that the order of the top five will remain as it is by the end of matchday 38.

Meanwhile, the Premier League will present six teams in next season’s UEFA Champions League as Tottenham Hotspur will join the top five teams from the league.

Spurs secured the sixth spot after defeating Manchester United 1-0 in the Europa League final on Wednesday at the San Mames.

It was Spurs’ third Europa League title and their first major trophy since winning the League Cup in 2008, beating Chelsea 2-1 in the final.

