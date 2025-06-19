OFFICIAL: Ajayi Joins Hull City On Two-Year Deal

Semi Ajayi has joined Championship club Hull City on a two-year contract.

Ajayi joined Hull after spending six years at West Bromwich Albion.

“Hull City are delighted to announce the signing of experienced defender Semi Ajayi on a two-year contract, with a club option of an additional year,” Hull wrote in a statement on their website.

“The 31-year-old centre-back, who has accumulated 200 Championship appearances and can also play as a holding midfielder, will officially join the Tigers on 1 July.

“The Nigerian international spent six years with West Bromwich Albion before leaving The Hawthorns at the end of last season after scoring 13 goals in 177 matches for the Baggies.

“A virtual ever-present during Albion’s 2019/20 promotion success, he made 33 Premier League outings the following season and helped West Brom reach the second-tier play-offs in 2023/24.

“The 6’4” central defender previously starred for Rotherham United, netting 15 goals in 108 appearances for the Millers and securing promotion via the League One play-offs in 2017/18.

“Born in Crayford, the former Charlton Athletic and Arsenal youngster has played in each of England’s top five divisions, having represented Crewe Alexandra, AFC Wimbledon and Dartford earlier in his career.

“Capped 43 times by Nigeria, for whom he qualifies through his parents, Ajayi played every minute of the Super Eagles’ run to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final.

Speaking after completing his move Ajayi told Hull City website: “I’m really excited. I spoke to the sporting director (Jared Dublin) and head of recruitment (Martin Hodge), and they sold me on the vision of the club and the plans for this season.

“The club wants to challenge at the top end of the league and that’s where I see myself challenging. When I heard the vision, I couldn’t wait to get involved in the project.

“I feel I can bring Championship know-how, experience and leadership. I am comfortable on the ball, good in the air and my pace is an asset Jared and Martin spoke highly of.

“We all know how tough the Championship is and I can’t wait to bring some of my experience to the group.

“I had a really good six years at West Brom but it’s exciting to have a new challenge now. I’m coming in with a lot of hunger to prove myself again and do as well as I can as a Hull City player.”

Ajayi spent most part of last season on the sidelines due to injury.

He was part of the Super Eagles side that won the 2025 Unity Cup in May, following wins against Ghana and Jamaica.

Also, he featured in the international friendly game between the Super Eagles and Russia which ended 1-1 in Moscow on June 6.

By James Agberebi



