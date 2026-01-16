AFCON 2025: Alebiosu Set To Face Egypt After Injury-Induced Layoff

Ryan Alebiosu could be in action for the Super Eagles in Saturday’s third-place playoff with Egypt.

Alebiosu made his debut for the Super Eagles, as he was named in the starting line-up, in their third AFCON 2025 Group C clash with Uganda.

Although he featured for 90 minutes, Alebiosu suffered a deep cut to his right leg which saw him being sidelined since the match with Uganda.

There were fears that he could be out of action for one month.

But the Blackburn Rovers star has recovered and is hoping to make his return in the clash with Egypt.

“I’m good,” Alebiosu replied when he was asked, in Friday’s training session how fit he was. “Obviously the physio has been building me up for two, three weeks everything is good now and I’m back on the pitch for today’s session hopefully to build myself up and get some minutes tomorrow at least.”

By James Agberebi in Casablanca



