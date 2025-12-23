AFCON 2025: Chelle Starts Osimhen, Akor, Lookman Vs Tanzania

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has named his starting X1 for tonight’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Group C encounter against Tanzania, reports Completesports.com.

Chippa United shot stopper Stanley Nwabali will start in goal.

Bright Osayi-Samuel will occupy the right-back position, while Zaidu Sanusi will feature as left-back.

Fulham star Calvin Bassey will pair Semi Ajayi in central defence.

Newly appointed captain Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi will take charge of the midfield.

Ademola Lookman,and Samuel Chukwueze will play from the wings.

Victor Osimhen will be supported in attack by Akor Adams.

Super Eagles X1 Vs Tanzania

Nwabali

Osayi-Samuel, Ajayi, Bassey, Sanusi

Ndidi, Iwobi, Chukwueze , Lookman

Akor, Osimhen



