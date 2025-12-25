AFCON 2025: I Want To Help My Team Progress To The Next Stage –Uganda’s 40-Year-Old Goalkeeper, Onyango

Experience Cranes of Uganda goalkeeper Dennis Onyango has said his aim is to help his side into the next stage of this year’s AFCON.

Uganda did not get the best of starts in Morocco following a 3-1 loss to the Carthage.

Onyango, 40, was not in action for his side as he was among the substitutes.

But the Cranes can keep their campaign alive if they can record positive results against Tanzania and Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

On where he see himself playing beyond the pitch, especially for his younger teammates, Onyango told cafonline

.com:”I want to help the team progress to the next stage because I understand what it takes at this level.

“I want to motivate the young players and help them understand what it truly means to represent the country at AFCON.

“This tournament can be life-changing. There are scouts watching, opportunities opening up, and careers can take a new direction.

“I also see myself as a bridge between the technical bench and the players, and as support for captain Khalid Aucho, allowing him to focus more on his performances on the pitch.

“For the goalkeepers, my role is simple: push everyone to be ready when their moment comes.”

On what keeps him motivated every day, he added:”Competition is healthy and there is a lot of competition in the team. The two young goalkeepers are very talented, and as we say, iron sharpens iron. We push each other, and whoever gets the opportunity must be ready to perform.

“I still want to improve every day. Working hard, staying humble and motivating others gives me great satisfaction. That is what keeps me driven.”



