AFCON 2025: Rohr Warns Egypt Against Underrating Benin Republic

Benin Republic head coach Gernot Rohr is looking forward to a difficult duel against the Pharaohs of Egypt, reports Completesports.com.

The Cheetahs will take on Hossam Hassan’s men in a Round of 16 fixture at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations next week Monday.

The West Africans have recorded just one win in Morocco, their first-ever victory at the AFCON.

Rohr’s charges will be looking to make it to quarter-finals for the second time in the competition.

Egypt with captain Mohamed Salah, Omar Marmoush, and some other top stars are favourites to win the game.

The German accepted the Pharaohs’ superiority, but insisted they can upset the multiple champions.

“We are now in the Nations Cup round of 16, and we will face Egypt,” Rohr told reporters.

“It will be a tough game against a great team. We know Egypt’s stars.

“But we also know the other players, not just Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush.

“The match will be very difficult for us, but as the underdogs, we still have our chances.”

By Adeboye Amosu



