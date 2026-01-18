AFCON 2025: ‘This Bronze Medal Surely Feels Good Like Gold’ –Tinubu Reacts After Eagles’ Win Vs Egypt

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated the Super Eagles for winning the bronze medal at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday.



The Super Eagles overpowered Egypt, defeating the seven-time AFCON winner 4-2, in a penalty shootout after the regular time, in which the Nigerian team dominated.



In a statement issued by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the president commended the Super Eagles for overcoming the disappointment of their semi-final loss to host nation Morocco on Wednesday.



Tinubu said Nigerians would be proud as the team receives their bronze medals on Sunday in Rabat, Morocco.

Read Also:AFCON 2025: Egypt Head Coach Blames Absence Of Key Players For Defeat To Super Eagles



“Despite their good run during the tournament, the Eagles lost the semi-final match to Morocco during the penalty shootout last Wednesday, and our people’s hopes of winning the championship were dashed.



“However, our players remained undaunted, and exhibiting the resilience of the Nigerian spirit, their efforts have now paid off.



“We will all be proud of them as they receive their hard-earned bronze medal on Sunday in Rabat, Morocco.



“Thank you, our gallant Super Eagles. Thank you, our national team players. This bronze medal surely feels good like gold,” Tinubu stated.



The bronze medal is Nigeria’s ninth in AFCON history.



