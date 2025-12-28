AFCON 2025: We Expect To Have A Good Game Against Nigeria -Uganda Striker, Ahimbisibwe

Cranes of Uganda strike Ivan Ahimbisibwe has backed his team to have a good game Nigeria’s Super Eagles in their final Group C match at this year’s AFCON in Morocco.

While the Super Eagles have already booked their place in the round of 16, Uganda must secure a win to stand a chance of progressing to the knockout round.

But he is confident they can get the needed win against the three-time AFCON champions.

“We are going back to the drawing back. We expect to have a good game against Nigeria,” he said. “We believe in ourselves and come with a good mentality and try to win.”

Ahimbisibwe is one of the players yet to feature for the Cranes at this year’s tournament.

He, however, stated that he is ready to wait for his opportunity.

“We have to always wait for our time. It is always a game and we have so many good and quality players and everyone who gets a chance surely deserves to play so we shall wait for our time.”

By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco



