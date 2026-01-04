AFCON 2025: We’ll Not Be Intimidated By Nigeria –Mozambique Captain

Mambas of Mozambiques captain Domingues has stated that they will not be intimidated by the Nigeria’s Super Eagles top class players in Monday’s AFCON 2025 round of 16 clash in Fes.

Mozambique made history as they reached the knockout round of the AFCON for the first time, after finishing as one of the best third-placed sides.

The Mambas lost to Cameroon and Cote d’Ivoire but managed to beat Gabon in the group stage.

They will now face another powerhouse in the Super Eagles, who topped Group C on nine points after wins against Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda.

This is the second time both countries will cross paths at the AFCON, after their first meeting in 2010 ended in a 3-9 win for the Nigerian team.

Speaking in the pre-match presser on Monday, Domingues said:”The Nigerian team is very powerful but we will not be intimidated by that, we want to go there and compete because football is 90 minutes, anything can happen.

“We know the challenges we are going to have, we know we managed to reach another stage and we are in a stage where we are still celebrating our qualification. But we know the importance of this game and which type of game it is, and this gives us more strength because we continue dreaming knowing that this is called a season of breakthrough.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE – AFCON 2025: Super Eagles By Numbers — Record-Breaking Group Stage Performance

Domingues added:”So we have to do all we can to continue dreaming so we will give it our all.”

Meanwhile in other round of 16 clashes that was played on Saturday, Senegal came from a goal down to beat Sudan 3-1 and Mali edged out Tunisia 3-2 on penalties after 90 minutes and extra-time ended 1-1.

The Malians played most parts of the game with 10 men but still managed to progress to the last eight where they will face 2021 AFCON title winners Senegal.

By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco

Photo by Ganiyu Yusuf in Fes, Morocco



