Aina Gets Very Good Rating In Forest’s Europa League Second Leg Win Against Porto

Super Eagles defender Ola Aina got a very good rating after helping Nottingham Forest overcome FC Porto in the UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg on Thursday.

Aina played for 90 minutes as Forest beat 10-man Porto to advance to the semi-finals of a European competition for the first time since 1984, where they will face Premier League rivals Aston Villa.

After last week’s 1-1 draw in Portugal, Morgan Gibbs-White scored the only goal at the City Ground to set up a final-four Europa League tie with Aston Villa later this month.

Porto had failed to win any of their previous 24 matches on English soil, including a 2-0 defeat to Forest in October.



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The task became even tougher for the Portuguese side when Jan Bednarek was sent off after just eight minutes for a high challenge on Chris Wood.

Following his impressive performance for Forest, as compiled by BBC Sport, Aina was rated 7.40.

Also in action in the last eight encounter were Aina’s Nigeria international teammates Terem Moffi and Zaidu Sanusi who featured for Porto. Both Moffi and Sanusi were later taken off in the second half.



By James Agberebi



