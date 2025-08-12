Ajayi Talks Up Hull City’s Performance In Draw Vs Coventry City

Semi Ajayi has lauded Hull City’s defensive performance in their season opener against Coventry City, reports Completesports.com.

The Tigers held their hosts to a 0-0 draw at the Coventry Building Society Arena last Saturday.

Positive Start To New Season

Ajayi stated that getting a point and clean sheet from the game was a good way to start the new season.

“I’d say overall it’s a positive result to come to a place like this and get a draw and another clean sheet,” Ajayi told the club’s official website.

“There are definitely things we can take away from the game that we need to improve on, but there are a lot of positives we can take as well.

“The way we started the game was really good, just to quieten down the fans, and we got a good grip of the game. There were times when we had to suffer and defend, but we did that really, really well. We didn’t look like conceding, which is a positive that we can take into next week and the season ahead.”

Proud Performance

Ajayi also reflected on his own performance in the keenly contested encounter.

“I was pleased,” declared the Nigeria international

“A clean sheet is always what a defender’s looking for. There are definitely things I can improve on, but it’s a good start, and it’s something to build on.

“I pride myself on taking my one-on-one match-ups seriously, so whoever I’m up against, I want to dominate that match-up and come out on top in the duels I face.”

Immediate Challenge

The Tigers travel to Wrexham to compete in round one of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night (today).

Ajayi is hoping a cup run may be on the cards to create fantastic memories for the Tigers’ support.

“One of our goals this season has to be trying to get a lengthy cup run, and I know the fans really enjoy stuff like that, so hopefully we can give them something to celebrate in the cup and go as far as we can,” Ajayi stated.

“We’re just focusing on ourselves and at the end of the day, we just want to make our fans happy and give them some happy days to celebrate.”

By Adeboye Amosu



