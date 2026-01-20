Akor Elated To Help Sevilla Avoid Defeat Against Elche

Akor Adams can’t hide his excitement after helping Sevilla salvage a point against Elche on Monday night, reports Completesports.com.

Akor, who returned to Spain on Sunday after helping the Super Eagles beat Egypt in the third-place match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations bagged a brace in Sevilla’s 2-2 draw with Elche.

Aleix Febas gave Elche the lead in the first half, while Germán Valera doubled the advantage in the 55th minute.

Akor, who was introduced after the break, reduced the deficit for Sevilla with a close range effort 15 minutes from time.

The 25-year-old then completed the comeback by converting a penalty in stoppage time.

Akor Happy With Contribution

“I came back for the match after a long tournament, the team needed me and it’s good that the coach gave me minutes to energize the team and get the draw, Akor was quoted by mundodeportivo.com.

“I think they let down a few small details.We played a good game that we should normally have won . Elche is a good team, but we had many chances and I think we could have won.

“The most important thing is the team. I’ve watched all the games while I’ve been away, and the results weren’t what we wanted. We managed a draw, I scored, and I’m very happy for the team. We’re focused on what’s next.”

By Adeboye Amosu



