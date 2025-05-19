Ancelotti, Gerrard Among Candidates For Rangers Coaching Job

Rangers have spoken to various candidates, including Steven Gerrard and Davide Ancelotti as they look to finalise a shortlist ahead of appointing a new manager.

Sky Sports News understands former Gers boss Gerrard and Real Madrid assistant Ancelotti are just two names that have been sounded out over taking charge at Ibrox.

As reported last week, former Luton Town boss Rob Edwards is another name under consideration, as is ex-Southampton, Swansea and MK Dons manager Russell Martin.

In-demand Danny Rohl could also make the final shortlist, with his future at Sheffield Wednesday remaining uncertain, while former Bournemouth and Wolves boss Gary O’Neil had also been linked to the job.

Rangers are believed to be assessing the various candidates before interviewing those that make the final shortlist, and could have a new boss in place within the coming weeks.

While there is no front runner at this stage, CEO Patrick Stewart confirmed on Sunday the search for a new head coach “is progressing well” and added the club “look forward to concluding our process in the coming period”.

That followed confirmation that Barry Ferguson would depart the club. He had been placed in charge until the summer following Philippe Clement’s sacking in February.

