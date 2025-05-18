Aribo Features As Everton Mark Final Game At Goodison Park With Win Over Southampton

Everton said farewell to Goodison Park in style as Iliman Ndiaye’s double gave the Toffees a 2-0 win over relegated Southampton in their final men’s game at the stadium.

Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo was in action for Southampton before going off in the 60th minute.

His Nigerian teammate Paul Onuachu did not play in the game after not making the Saints’ matchday squad.

David Moyes’ side will move to the new 52,888-capacity Hill Dickinson Stadium at Bramley Moore Dock next season, with Goodison Park becoming the home of Everton’s women’s team.

The Toffees brought down the curtain on 133 years at Goodison Park with a comfortable victory over bottom-side Saints, who provided the ideal opposition to give the Grand Old Lady the perfect send-off in front of 39,201 fans.

An emotional day for Everton supporters was given the dream start as Ndiaye superbly curled home into the bottom corner after just six minutes.

Beto then had two goals disallowed for offside, but Everton eventually found a second in first-half stoppage time (45+2) as Ndiaye rounded Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to tap home.

But there was to be no farewell goal for the Gwladys Street End in the second half as Everton managed just one shot on target, while they needed a fine Jordan Pickford save late on to deny Cameron Archer to ensure the last goal scored at the stadium was a Toffees one.

Everton’s 1,538th win in their 2,789th game in all competitions at Goodison Park (D660 L591) kept them 13th in the Premier League table.

The win over Saints also meant the Championship-bound side became the outright most-beaten opposition at Goodison Park in the Premier League.

Sky Sports



