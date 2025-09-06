2026 WCQ: Arokodare Wins Man Of The Match In Super Eagles’ Win Vs Rwanda

Tolu Arokodare was named Man of the Match after Nigeria’s hard-fought 1-0 win over the Amavubi of Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Saturday night, reports Completesports.com.

Arokodare replaced Frank Onyeka after the break, and scored the winning goal in the 51st minute.

The 24-year-old, who recently moved to Premier League club, Wolverhampton Wanderers has now scored two goals in five appearances for the Super Eagles.

The former KRC Genk striker went home with N1m as reward for winning the individual accolade.

The award was sponsored by the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, official automobile partner, Carloha.

Carloha are the exclusive dealer, and franchise holder of Chery vehicles in Nigeria.

A dummy check was presented to Arokodare after the game by Chairman of the National Sports Commission, NSC, Shehu Dikko, NFF President Ibrahim Gusau, and top officials of Carloha.

By Adeboye Amosu in Uyo



