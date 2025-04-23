Arsenal Delay Liverpool’s EPL Title Win After Draw With Palace

Arsenal delayed Liverpool’s Premier League title win after Wednesday’s 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace at the Emirates.

A defeat for Arsenal against Palace would have handed Liverpool tbeir 20th league title.

The Reds would now be crowned Premier League champions if they beat or draw against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Sunday.

Arsenal got off to a very good start as Jakub Kiwior opened the scoring just three minutes into the game.

The Polish defender rose to head home Martin Odegaard’s set piece.

In the 27th minute Eberechi Eze equalised for Palace with a superb volley from a corner kick.

With three minutes left to play Arsenal went in front again this time through Leandro Trossard who beat his marker and a hit a low shot which took a slight deflection before rolling into the net.

But with seven minutes left Palace equalised thanks to substitute Jean-Philippe Mateta, who lobbed the ball over David Raya following a misplaced pass by William Saliba.

Arsenal still remain in second place on 67 points and 12 points behind Liverpool in the league table.

The Gunners will now shift their attention to Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg tie with Paris Saint-Germain at the Emirates.

For Palace, they will face Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley Stadium at the weekend.



