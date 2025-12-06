Arteta Responds To Keane Over Arsenal Title Claim

Mikel Arteta has dismissed Roy Keane’s claim that Arsenal have already won the Premier League title.

Arsenal currently sit five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League ahead of Saturday’s trip to Aston Villa in the 12:30pm kick-off.

Arteta’s side appear to have a distinct advantage over their title rivals due to their rock-solid defence, conceding just seven goals in 14 Premier League games so far.

Earlier this week, Keane made a strong statement on the Premier League title race as he said on The Overlap: “The league is over. It’s over. The league is over.”

According to Metro, when asked about Keane’s comments, Arteta replied: “I don’t know, we know the reality, we know the reality that we play every three days and the quality of opposition we have and how tough it is to win a football match.

“We sense it three days before, the week before and that’s the reality of the league.

“Just try to be as good as we can every day and go day by day.”

Asked if Villa’s recent run of form is a reminder of the difficulty Arsenal face, Arteta replied: ‘Yeah, exactly that.

“I fully agree with that, there’s the level then the schedule each team has had.

“Which games have they played at home or away and against certain opposition, there are a lot of factors and we’re still very early in the season.”



