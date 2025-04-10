Aston Villa Lure Lookman With Champions League Football

Premier League club Aston Villa have Ademola Lookman on their radar ahead of the summer transfer window.

Lookman has been linked with a number of top clubs in Europe following another impressive campaign for Serie A club, Atalanta.





The Nigeria international has starred for La Dea domestically and in Europe.

Villa are interested in bringing the talented winger back to England, according to Caught Offside.

Unai Emery’s side are hopeful he will join if they achieve Champions League qualification for a second successive season.

Juventus, Liverpool and Barcelona are the other clubs reportedly interested in Lookman.

Atalanta are expected to demand around €60m from interested suitors.

The 27-year-old joined Atalanta from Bundesliga outfit, RB Leipzig in 2022.

By Adeboye Amosu



