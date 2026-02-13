Atalanta Insulted Us Over Lookman — Fenerbahce Chief Salar

Fenerbahce vice-president Murat Salar has claimed the club felt disrespected by Atalanta during negotiations over Ademola Lookman.

The Turkish Super Lig giants pushed to sign Ademola Lookman last month.

The Canaries were however beaten to the Nigeria international’s signature by Spanish club, Atletico Madrid.

“I was involved in the Lookman transfer process. Atalanta requested a letter of guarantee. Fenerbahçe has never, in its history, given or received a letter of guarantee. It’s not something that happens in practice. We considered it an insult,” he told the club’s TV channel.

“We said, ‘Which bank has a higher reputation than 120-year-old Fenerbahçe?’

“We argued that Fenerbahçe’s reputation is greater than that piece of paper. We transferred players from Manchester United and PSG. We didn’t give any of them a letter of guarantee.

“Fenerbahçe has made and will continue to make transfers without letters of guarantee.

“It’s unacceptable for another Italian club to request a letter of guarantee when another Italian club, Lazio, doesn’t.

“It’s requested to set a precedent. It creates a barrier for all Turkish teams.

“We wanted to acquire Lookman, we pushed our limits, but a letter of guarantee is not something that exists. Fenerbahçe has neither given nor received a letter of guarantee.”

By Adeboye Amosu



