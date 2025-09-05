Atalanta Should Have Allowed Lookman Follow His Dream –Ex-Super Eagies Star

Former Nigeeia international Peter Odemwingie has said Atalanta Atalanta should have sanctioned Ademola Lookman’s move before the transfer window closed.

Inter Milan reportedly tabled a €45 million bid for Lookman, but Atalanta stood firm, demanding €50 million.

That stance, Odemwingie argued, betrayed a gentleman’s agreement Lookman had with the club to leave if a fair offer arrived.

“Lookman has exceeded every expectation since joining Atalanta. The fair thing would have been to let him pursue the path he desired,” Odemwingie told Footy-Africa exclusively. “They should have allowed him to follow his dream.

“He’s played three full seasons, given his all, and even delivered European glory. What more could they have asked for? It doesn’t reflect well when a player who has carried the club on his shoulders is held back at this point in his career,” added the 43-year-old.

He scored 20 goals and provided six assists in just 40 appearances last season, helping Atalanta secure Champions League football. Over three seasons in Bergamo, he has amassed 52 goals and 21 assists in 118 games.

Despite heavy interest from both Inter Milan and Bayern Munich, Atalanta ultimately kept hold of their star forward.

Lookman has since turned his attention to international duty, linking up with Nigeria for upcoming World Cup qualification fixtures against Rwanda and South Africa.



