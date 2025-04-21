Awoniyi Returns, Helps Forest Beat Spurs To Boost UCL Qualification Hopes

Taiwo Awoniyi was back in action for Nottingham Forest who beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 away in Monday’s Premier League encounter.

Awoniyi had been out since early April after suffering a hamstring injury.





But the Nigeria international returned to the pitch after replacing Chris Wood in the 75th minute.

However, his Nigerian teammate Ola Aina is still sidelined with a muscle injury.

The victory against Spurs boost Forest’s hopes of UEFA Champions League qualification as they maintain third position on 60 points in the league table.

For Spurs they are currently in 16th spot on 37 points in the league standing.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men got off to a good start as they took the lead just five minutes into the game through Elliot Anderson.

Ten minutes later Wood thought he had doubled Forest’s lead but his effort was disallowed after consultation with the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

But Wood would not be denied in the 16th as he got on the score sheet to make it 2-0.

With three minutes left Brazilian forward Richarlison pulled a goal back for Spurs but Forest held on to claim the three points.



