    Balogun Eager To Extend Rangers Contract

    Leon Balogun is determined to sign a new contract with Scottish Premiership giants Rangers.

    Balogun is into final few months of his contract with the Light Blues.


    The centre-back hopes he will get the chance to continue his career at the Ibrox.

    “I didn’t play a lot at the beginning of my career—maybe that helps me now. I feel really good,” the centre-back told the Daily Record.

    “If I can continue playing at a great club like this and contribute to more success, I have absolutely no reason to say no.”

    The 36-year-old first arrived Rangers in 2020 after ending his loan stint with Rangers.

    He returned to Rangers in July 2023, a year after departing from the club as a free agent.


