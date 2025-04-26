Balogun Ruled Out Of St Mirren Vs Rangers With Injury

Leon Balogun has been ruled out of Rangers’ Scottish Premiership clash against St Mirren at the Smisa Stadium, Paisley on Saturday (today).

Balogun fractured his cheekbone in Rangers’ UEFA Europa League quarter-final clash with Athletico Bilbao last week.

The 36-year-old went under the knife this week and now is expected to spend time on the sidelines.

The centre-back could return to play some part in Barry Ferguson’s side final four matches of the season.

Balogun has made 23 appearances across all competitions for the Light Blues this season.

The former Brighton defender is out of contract at the end of the season and is expected to leave the Ibrox on a free transfer.

The Nigerian has has enjoyed two spells at Rangers.

Balogun initially linked up with the Gers in 2020, and left after two years.

He returned to the club in 2023, and signed a one-year contract extension last summer.

By Adeboye Amosu



