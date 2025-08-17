Bassey Gets Very Good Rating, Iwobi Impressive In Fulham’s 1-1 Draw At Brighton

Calvin Bassey got very good rating while Alex Iwobi was awared an impressuve score in Fulham’s dramatic 1-1 draw away to Brighton on matchday 1 of the Premier League.

According to the player rating compiled by Sky Sports Bassey, who played for 90 minutes got seven while Iwobi, taken off in the second half, had six.

Bassey was named Fulham’s Player of the Season in the 2024/2025 football campaign.

He finished ahead of Iwobi in the final standing after conclusion of the votes.

Rodrigo Muniz was the hero for Fulham in the final minute of stoppage time to rescue a dramatic point for the London club.

The Brazilian striker – who has been strongly linked with a move away from the club amid an approach from Atalanta – finished low into the far corner to deny Brighton an opening-day win.

After the full-time whistle, the travelling fans sang to the striker: “We want you to stay.”

Brighton were on course for victory thanks to Matt O’Riley’s penalty after Georginio Rutter was fouled by Sander Berge.

But Brighton were guilty of missing a number of clear-cut chances from the likes of Yankuba Minteh, Diego Gomez and Brajan Gruda before Fulham equalised – with Muniz tucking home after a corner was flicked onto his path.



