Bassey Named Fulham’s Player Of The Season

Nigeria defender Calvin Bassey has been named Fulham’s Player of the Season for 2024/25, reports Completesports.com.
After finishing second in his maiden campaign last year, Bassey has gone one better this time around, comfortably coming out on top of the final round of voting.
The versatile centre-back won 39.6% of the votes, with his international teammate Alex Iwobi coming second with 21.5%.
Left-back Antonee Robinson, who also had an outstanding campaign was third with 19.9%.
Goalkeeper Bernd Leno came fourth with 10.9%, while Saša Lukić was fifth with 8.1%.
Bassey made 35 league appearances for the Whites in the 2024/25 season.
By Adeboye Amosu
Congratulations, my brother.
Indeed, a prophet is without honor in his own country.
Fulahm’s season-best players:
1. Calvin Bassey, the season’s club’s best player.
2. Alex Iwobu, the season’s club’s 2nd-best player.
Both ahead of the likes of Spain’s Adama Traore, Germany’s Bernd Leno, France’s Issa Diop, and England’s Sessegnon and Smith Rowe.
Impressive. Nigerians often don’t value what they have.
See naija boys becoming the two best in a season. Good couching may have made a wonderful impact. I see Chelle doing something similar for our supper eagles.l notice such on chukwueze during the unity cup. He was a delight to watch for me