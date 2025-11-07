Close Menu
    Boniface Provides Assist For Late Winning Goal As Werder Bremen Pip Wolfsburg

    James Agberebi
    Bundesliga: Boniface Features As Werder Bremen Hold Mainz
    Boniface in action for Werder Bremen

    Victor Boniface provided the assist for Werder Bremen’s winner in their 2-1 home triumph over Wolfsburg in Friday’s Bundesliga clash.

    Boniface was named among the substitutes for the encounter before he came on in the 65th minute.

    Then in the 94th minute he set up his teammate for the winning goal.

    The win temporarily took Werder Bremen to seventh on 15 points in the Bundesliga table.

    The game was Boniface ‘s seventh in the German topflight this campaign but he is yet to register a goal.

    He joined Werder Bremen on loan in the summer from former Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen.


