Boniface Set For Newcastle United Transfer

Newcastle United are in advanced talks to sign Victor Boniface from Bayer Leverkusen, reports Completesports.com.

According to German news outlet, BILD, the two clubs are close to reaching agreement for the player.

Boniface was close to joining Al Nassr in January but the Saudi club instead opted to sign Jhon Duran from Aston Villa.

The 24-year-old has also struggled with injuries this season.

The Nigeria international has scored 11 goals in 27 Bundesliga matches this season.

Boniface played a crucial role in Bayer Leverkusen’s domestic double last season.

He joined Die Werkself from Belgian Pro League outfit Union Saint-Gillloise in 2023.



