Bundesliga Club Line Up Move For Onyedika

Bundesliga club VFL Wolfsburg are exploring a move for Club Brugge midfielder Raphael Onyedika, reports Completesports.com.

According to Sky Sport reporter, Florian Plettenberg, Wolfsburg want to sign the Nigeria international before Monday’s transfer deadline.

“VfL Wolfsburg are exploring a deal to sign Raphael #Onyedika ahead of Deadline Day,” Plettenberg wrote on X.

“The 24 y/o defensive midfielder is under contract with Club Brugge until 2027.

“He is also on Eintracht Frankfurt’s summer shortlist.”

The defensive midfielder has also been linked with a move Turkish Super Lig champions, Galatasaray.

Club Brugge are keen to keep the player until at least the end of the season.



