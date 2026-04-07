CAF President To Visit Senegal After Controversial AFCON 2025 Final Verdict

CAF President Patrice Motsepe is expected to visit Senegal weeks after the controversial decision that stripped them of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title, according to Kenyan media outlet Tuko.

CAF’s Appeals Board ruled that Senegal forfeited the final against Morocco after they walked off the pitch in protest and thus awarded Morocco a 3-0 win.

The decision sparked outrage across the world and has since strained the relationship between CAF, Senegal and Morocco. Senegal vowed to fight for the trophy and have since filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration of Sports (CAS) in Laussane. A decision is not expected soon and can take up to 12 months to be settled.

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Motsepe is now expected in Dakar on Tuesday as the governing body attempts to save face in the wake of one of its most disastrous PR failures.

Journalist Lassana Camara has revealed that the South African administrator will meet the Senegal president, Bassirou Diomaye Faye and the head of the country’s football federation, Abdoulaye Fall.

“The president of the CAF, Patrice Motsepe, will be in Dakar this Tuesday to try to ease tensions after the invalidation of Senegal’s African Champions title by the CAF Appeals Committee. On the agenda: exchanges with the Head of State Bassirou Diomaye Faye and the president of the Senegalese Federation, Abdoulaye Fall.”



