CHAN 2024: How Super Eagles B Rated In Disappointing Loss To Sudan

The home-based Super Eagles fell to a disappointing 4-0 defeat to Sudan in their second game at the 2024 African Nations Championship on Tuesday night. Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU rates the performance of the players in the Group D encounter

Lawal Mustapha 4/10

The goalkeeper conceded four times in the game. A disappointing evening for the Shooting Stars shot stopper.

Sadiq Ismailia 4/10

Not a good performance from the right-back. He has failed to live up to expectations in the competition.

Junior Nduka 4/10

Not one of his best performance for the team. He couldn’t help his team prevent a heavy loss.

Leonard Ngenege 3/10

Conceded an own goal for Sudan’s first goal in the 25th minute. He also handled the ball inside the box for the penalty that was converted for the second.

Taiwo Abdularafiu 3/10

Recovered from injury to start the game. He put up a below-par display in the encounter.

Tochukwu Michael 4/10

The hard working midfielder hit the woodwork late in the game. He performed better than the previous game against Senegal.

Olamilekan Adedayo 4/10

Toiled hard to impress in the game but with little or nothing to show for it

Taofeek Otaniyi 4/10

He was handed his first start of the competition. Failed to impress in the game.

Hadi Haruna 4/10

The Remo Stars midfielder started the game brightly but fizzled out afterwards.

Anthony Ijoma 5/10

The forward had a goal ruled out for offside in the first half. He put up a battling display in the game.

Sikiru Alimi 4/10

The experienced striker failed to impress once again. He was replaced by Shola Adelani in the second half.

Substitutes

Stephen Manyo 3/10

Took the place of Leonard Ngenege after the break. He failed to stop the team from conceding two more goals in the second half.

Vincent Temitope 3/10

He didn’t do much following his introduction after the break.

Shola Adelani 3/10

The Ikorodu City star contributed little after taking the place of Sikiru Alimi.

Qudus Olamilekan 3/10

Failed to make much impact after replacing Jabbar Malik.



