CHAN 2024: Sudan Have The Quality To Beat Nigeria — Abdullah

Sudan forward Farres Abdullah reckoned his team have the quality to overcome the home-based Super Eagles, reports Completesports.com.

Kwesi Appiah’s men will be up against Nigeria in their second Group D game at the 2024 African Nations Championship on Tuesday (today).

The Falcons started their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Congo last week Tuesday.

The home- based Super Eagles on the other hand fell 1-0 to defending champions Senegal in their first game.

Ready To Create Upset

There is strong belief in the Sudanese camp that they can create an upset.

Abdullah’s confidence mirrors the mindset of his teammates.

“We’re ready — physically and mentally,” Abdullah was quoted by CAFonline.

“Nigeria is one of the strongest sides in the tournament, but we believe we can go deep in this competition.”

What’s At Stake

Sudan currently sits third in Group D with one point while Nigeria, bottom of the group with zero points, is fighting for survival.

A win for Nigeria could revive their CHAN journey. A win for Sudan would fuel a campaign built on resilience, belief, and quiet determination.

The encounter slated for the Amman Stadium, Zanzibar will kick-off at 6pm Nigeria time.

By Adeboye Amosu



